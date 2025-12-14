Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Good to go Week 15
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Van Ness (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.
Van Ness has been cleared to play Sunday after working through a foot injury over the Packers' last eight games. His return bolster's the Packers' depth on the defensive line behind Rashan Gary and Micah Parsons.
More News
-
Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Chance to play vs. Denver•
-
Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Back at practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Won't play Week 14•
-
Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Still not practicing•
-
Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Return may not be imminent•
-
Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Ruled out to face Lions•