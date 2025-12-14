default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Van Ness (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Van Ness has been cleared to play Sunday after working through a foot injury over the Packers' last eight games. His return bolster's the Packers' depth on the defensive line behind Rashan Gary and Micah Parsons.

More News