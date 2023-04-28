The Packers selected Van Ness in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 13th overall.

Green Bay is turning over a new leaf in the post-Aaron Rodgers era but opted to focus on the defensive side of the ball with its first pick. Though Van Ness was never technically a starter at Iowa, there's a reason why he was a coveted defensive line prospect in this class. His 13.5 sacks over the last two seasons actually outpaced fellow first-round prospect Nolan Smith's sack production. Van Ness (6-foot-5, 272) is tenacious and scheme versatile with his best position likely being at defensive end. Green Bay invested in Devonte Wyatt in last year's class and the rookie will likely challenge him for snaps opposite Kenny Clark.