Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Limited in practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Van Ness (foot) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Van Ness logs his first practice in any capacity since he left the Packers' Week 6 win against the Bengals with a foot injury. The upgrade to limited participation signals a significant development in the defensive ends recovery and if he is able to string practices together he may have a chance to suit up for Sunday's game against the Giants. If possible, the return of Van Ness would lead to diminishing number of reps for rotational defensive end Kingsley Enagbare (knee).
