Van Ness (illness/foot) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

It's a good sign for Van Ness' chance of playing Sunday versus Minnesota that he was able to log a limited practice Wednesday, but it should also be noted that the Packers plan to rest at least some of their starters Week 18 with the team locked into the No. 7 playoff seed in the NFC. The third-year defensive lineman has been dealing with a nagging foot injury since mid-October, and Green Bay may elect to give him a lesser workload (if any) with the postseason on the horizon.