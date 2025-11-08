Van Ness (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup versus the Eagles, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

Van Ness will miss a fourth consecutive game due to the foot injury he sustained in the Week 6 win over the Bengals. Head coach Matt LaFleur said that neither surgery or injured reserve are currently not being considered, though the injury hasn't healed as quickly as the team had hoped. Kingsley Enagbare and Barryn Sorrell should continue to see increased playing time in Van Ness' absence.