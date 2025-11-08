Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Not playing Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Van Ness (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup versus the Eagles, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.
Van Ness will miss a fourth consecutive game due to the foot injury he sustained in the Week 6 win over the Bengals. Head coach Matt LaFleur said that neither surgery or injured reserve are currently not being considered, though the injury hasn't healed as quickly as the team had hoped. Kingsley Enagbare and Barryn Sorrell should continue to see increased playing time in Van Ness' absence.
More News
-
Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Absent from practice Thursday•
-
Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Won't play against Carolina•
-
Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Officially doesn't practice•
-
Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Considered day-to-day•
-
Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Won't play against Pittsburgh•
-
Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Sits out practice again Wednesday•