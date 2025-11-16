default-cbs-image
Van Ness (foot) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Giants, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Van Ness was able to log a limited practice both Thursday and Friday, but that won't be enough for him to return to action just yet. Instead, the third-year defensive end will sit out a fifth straight game. Kingsley Enagbare should continue to work in a key rotational role with Van Ness sidelined again.

