Van Ness (foot) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Giants, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Van Ness was able to log a limited practice both Thursday and Friday, but that won't be enough for him to return to action just yet. Instead, the third-year defensive end will sit out a fifth straight game. Kingsley Enagbare should continue to work in a key rotational role with Van Ness sidelined again.