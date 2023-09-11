Van Ness tallied two solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's 38-20 victory over the Bears.

Van Ness did not make much noise during the preseason, but he made his presence felt early in Week 1, chasing down quarterback Justin Fields and essentially forcing the Bears to settle for a field goal. Van Ness will not be asked to contribute as much as some other first-round picks given Green Bay's depth at the pass-rush spots, but he played just shy of 50 percent of the snaps Sunday and will undoubtedly get a chance to carve out a more prominent role.