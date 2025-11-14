Van Ness (foot) is listed as questionable for for Sunday's game against the Giants, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Van Ness ended the week with back-to-back limited practices, and the consistency in participation likely means he is trending up ahead of Sunday's contest. If the 2023 first-rounder is unable to suit up this week, Kingsley Enagbare will likely continue to acquire the lion's share of rotational defensive end reps for the Packers' defense.