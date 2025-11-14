Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Van Ness (foot) is listed as questionable for for Sunday's game against the Giants, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Van Ness ended the week with back-to-back limited practices, and the consistency in participation likely means he is trending up ahead of Sunday's contest. If the 2023 first-rounder is unable to suit up this week, Kingsley Enagbare will likely continue to acquire the lion's share of rotational defensive end reps for the Packers' defense.
