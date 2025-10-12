Van Ness is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bengals due to a right foot injury, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Van Ness was carted off the field to the locker room, where his foot injury will be evaluated to determine whether he can return to Sunday's game. Kingsley Enagbare will serve as the top rotational defensive end behind Rashan Gary and Micah Parsons for as long as Van Ness is out of the game.