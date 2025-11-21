Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Registers another limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Van Ness (foot) was a limited participant in practice Thursday.
Van Ness hasn't played since injuring his right foot against Cincinnati in Week 6. He resumed practicing (in limited fashion) last Thursday, and he's now been limited in four consecutive sessions. That gives Van Ness a chance of returning Sunday versus the Vikings, though he'll likely carry an injury designation into the weekend unless he's able to practice in full Friday.
