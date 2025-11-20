Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Remains limited by foot injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Van Ness (foot) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Van Ness has missed five straight games with the foot injury. Dating back to last week, he's now logged three consecutive limited practices, so he's at least trending toward a return.
