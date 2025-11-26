Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Ruled out to face Lions
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Van Ness (foot) did not practice Wednesday and is ruled out for Thursday's game against Detroit, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site.
Van Ness returned from a five-game absence and took the field Week 12 versus the Vikings, but he played only six defensive snaps and appears to have aggravated the injury. He didn't practice in any capacity prior to being ruled out for Thursday's divisional contest, and coach Matt LaFleur said Van Ness is "day-to-day." His next opportunity to suit up will come Sunday, Dec. 7 against the Bears in Week 14.
