Van Ness should see an increased role with the Packers' first-team defense following Preston Smith's trade to the Jets on Tuesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Van Ness served as a rotational edge rusher through the first nine games of the regular season while also contributing to special teams. However, following Smith's departure and assuming Green Bay doesn't add any other veteran edge rushers, Van Ness should start with the first-team defense alongside Rashan Gary and defensive tackles Kenny Clark and Devonte Wyatt. Van Ness -- the Packers' first-round selection of the 2023 NFL Draft -- has accumulated 20 tackles (14 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one fumble recovery during the 2024 regular season.