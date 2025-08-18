Van Ness (back) didn't practice Monday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

This is the first mention of an injury for Van Ness in 2025. If he's unable to participate in Green Bay's Aug. 23 preseason finale against the Seahawks, Van Ness's next opportunity for game action wouldn't come until Week 1 against the Lions on Sept. 7. The 2023 first-round draft pick is expected to take on a larger role in his third NFL campaign after posting 7.0 sacks through two regular seasons while appearing in all 34 games but making zero starts.