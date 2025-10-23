Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Sits out practice again Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Van Ness (foot) didn't practice Wednesday.
Van Ness is dealing with a foot injury that he suffered in Week 6 against Cincinnati. He didn't practice at all last week before missing Sunday's game against the Cardinals and still wasn't able to take the field to begin Week 8 prep. Van Ness had been logging around half of Green Bay's defensive snaps on a weekly basis before getting hurt.
More News
-
Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Won't play in Week 7•
-
Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Questionable to return vs. Cincy•
-
Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Back at practice•
-
Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Sidelined by back injury•
-
Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Just 3.0 sacks in second season•