Van Ness (foot) didn't practice Wednesday.

Van Ness is dealing with a foot injury that he suffered in Week 6 against Cincinnati. He didn't practice at all last week before missing Sunday's game against the Cardinals and still wasn't able to take the field to begin Week 8 prep. Van Ness had been logging around half of Green Bay's defensive snaps on a weekly basis before getting hurt.

