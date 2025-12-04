Van Ness (foot) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.

Van Ness missed last week's win over the Lions and was spotted in a walking boot Monday, signaling that he may not be that close to returning to action. It would be a positive signal if he could return to the practice field in a limited fashion this week. If he's unable to play again, Kingsley Engabare should handle extra reps in this Sunday's divisional clash versus the Bears.