Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Still not practicing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Van Ness (foot) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.
Van Ness missed last week's win over the Lions and was spotted in a walking boot Monday, signaling that he may not be that close to returning to action. It would be a positive signal if he could return to the practice field in a limited fashion this week. If he's unable to play again, Kingsley Engabare should handle extra reps in this Sunday's divisional clash versus the Bears.
