Van Ness (elbow) is active for Sunday's Week 3 contest versus New Orleans, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Van Ness hurt his elbow last week against Atlanta but was able to log a trio of limited practice sessions this week. He entered Sunday with a questionable tag but has been cleared to play. Van Ness has tallied four tackles (three solo), including one sack, in a rotational role across his first two NFL games .