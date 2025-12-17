Van Ness (foot) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, asdag reports.

Van Ness was listed as a non-participant at Tuesday's walk-through practice, so it's encouraging to see him back on the field in at least a limited capacity. He managed to play through his lingering foot injury during Green Bay's loss to Denver in Week 15, recording two solo tackles while playing 21 percent of defensive snaps. With Micah Parsons (ACL) having suffered a season-ending injury versus the Broncos, Van Ness is now positioned for an increased role on defense as long as he can gain clearance for Saturday's matchup against the Bears.