Van Ness (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The third-year defensive end will miss a third consecutive game due to a foot injury he sustained in Week 6 against the Bengals. He hasn't been able to practice in any capacity since the injury, so he would likely have to do so in at least a limited capacity to have a chance at returning for the Packers' Week 10 clash against the Eagles on Monday, Nov. 10. Kingsley Enagbare and rookie fourth-rounder Barryn Sorrell will continue to see extra snaps at defensive end in Van Ness's absence.