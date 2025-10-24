Van Ness (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Van Ness sustained a foot injury during the Packers' Week 6 win over the Bengals, and he'll miss a second straight game as a result. The 2023 first-rounder has worked in a rotational role at defensive end this season, so his absence means more snaps are available for Kingsley Enagbare and rookie fourth-rounder Barryn Sorrell. Van Ness will look to progress enough in his recovery to return to practice during the Packers' Week 9 prep.