Van Ness (foot) will not play in Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Van Ness suffered the injury in the Packers' Week 6 win over Cincinnati. He was unable to practice in any capacity during the week, so his absence could extend beyond Sunday's matchup against Arizona.

