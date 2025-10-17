Packers' Lukas Van Ness: Won't play in Week 7
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Van Ness (foot) will not play in Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Van Ness suffered the injury in the Packers' Week 6 win over Cincinnati. He was unable to practice in any capacity during the week, so his absence could extend beyond Sunday's matchup against Arizona.
