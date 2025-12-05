Van Ness (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Van Ness aggravated a foot injury during the Packers' Week 12 win over the Vikings. He has been unable to practice since the aggravation, so he'll aim to return to practice in at least a limited capacity ahead of the Packers' Week 15 clash against the Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 14. Kingsley Enagbare should continue to see more rotational snaps at defensive end behind Rashan Gary and Micah Parsons for as long as Van Ness is sidelined.