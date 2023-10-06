Musgrave (concussion) was a full practice participant Friday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Back-to-back full practices have Musgrave on track to avoid any missed games after an early exit from last Thursday's loss to Detroit, though there still hasn't been any announcement about the rookie clearing concussion protocol. Fantasy managers should thus continue to consider the possibility of Musgrave missing Monday's game in Las Vegas, even if suiting up is the more likely outcome at this stage. The timing of the game is suboptimal if he ends up listed as questionable, especially given the lack of attractive TE alternatives on the rosters of the two teams playing Monday night.