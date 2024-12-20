Musgrave (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Friday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Musgrave has operated with a cap on his practice reps since the Packers designated him for return from injured reserve last Wednesday. He wasn't activated for the team's Week 15 win at Seattle, but coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that Musgrave "potentially" may be able to play Monday against the Saints, as the tight end has "looked pretty good out there the last couple days," per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. Saturday's injury report will reveal whether or not Musgrave has a designation for that contest.