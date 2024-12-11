Musgrave (ankle) was designated for return from injured reserve Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Musgrave had ankle surgery and was placed on injured reserve Oct. 11 as a result, but his return to the practice field Wednesday opens up a 21-day window for Green Bay to get him back in the active roster. Even before suffering the injury, Musgrave surpassed a 50 percent snap share just one time over the first four games of the season and compiled a 5-22-0 receiving line on seven targets during that span. Whenever he's able to play again, Musgrave will be second fiddle to Tucker Kraft among Packers tight ends.