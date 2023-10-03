Musgrave (concussion) was spotted practicing Tuesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The Packers won't release their first official Week 5 injury report until Wednesday, but the team is holding an unofficial practice session Tuesday after having last played Thursday night in Week 4. In the Packers' 34-20 loss to the Lions, Musgrave exited early to be evaluated for a concussion and was eventually ruled out for the rest of the contest. Though the extent of his activity Tuesday isn't clear, Musgrave's ability to take the field in any capacity is a sign that he's made some progression through the five-step concussion protocol since last Thursday. The rookie has yet to find the end zone through four games but has been a consistent part of the Green Bay passing attack, recording 12 receptions for 125 yards on 16 targets.