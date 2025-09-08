Musgrave was targeted once and caught one pass for four yards in Sunday's 27-13 victory over the Lions.

Musgrave started Sunday's game along with fellow tight end Tucker Kraft, but the 17 snaps he was credited with were far closer to the 15 third-string tight end John FitzPatrick played than the 44 Kraft finished with. Musgrave has traits that made him a second-round pick in 2023, but expect him to continue playing second fiddle while Kraft operates as Green Bay's top tight end.