Musgrave caught both of his targets for 15 yards in Saturday's 19-15 preseason win over Seattle.

Both catches came from Jordan Love and went for first downs to help the Packers score a TD on their third series of the game against Seattle's second-string defense. Most of the Green Bay starters were removed thereafter, and it appears Musgrave will be the team's top pass catcher at the position heading into a Week 1 contest at Chicago. While unlikely to take on an every-down role right out of the gate, Musgrave has the size and speed to eventually handle large workloads that include both in-line blocking and downfield route-running.