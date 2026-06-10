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Packers' Luke Musgrave: Dealing with injury

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Musgrave sustained an injury during Packers' practice Tuesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Matt LaFleur wouldn't disclose Musgrave's injury, but the tight end was spotted on a treadmill in the rehab area during Wednesday's practice. Despite Tucker Kraft (knee) missing Green Bay's final nine regular-season games in 2025, Musgrave remained a minimal part of the offense, catching just 24 of 31 targets for 252 yards. Once he returns to full health, he'll likely battle for one of the Packers' reserve TE spots.

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