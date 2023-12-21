The Packers designated Musgrave (kidney) for return from injured reserve Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Musgrave has been sidelined since lacerating his kidney during a Week 11 win against the Chargers. He displayed progress in his recovery when he joined the Packers' injury rehab group last Thursday, and while he won't participate in practice this Thursday, he was a part of the team stretch prior to the session. The Packers now have a 21-day window in which to evaluate Musgrave and determine if a return to the active roster is possible, but in the meantime, fellow rookie Tucker Kraft will continue to serve as the team's top tight end.