Musgrave (abdomen) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest at Minnesota, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Considering Musgrave remains on injured reserve, the Packers will have to decide whether he has a chance to return by Saturday afternoon, with a 4:00 p.m. ET deadline to activate him looming. If that comes to pass, he may still be listed as doubtful, giving him little chance to be active once the team posts its inactives about 90 minutes before Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. Assuming Musgrave is held out another week, Tucker Kraft will continue to operate as Green Bay's primary receiving tight end.