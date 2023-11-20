Musgrave was targeted six times and caught four passes for 28 yards in Sunday's 23-20 victory over the Chargers.

A quiet afternoon in the box score could have been a rather loud one had quarterback Jordan Love connected with a streaking Musgrave on a likely long-gainer in the third quarter, but alas it was not meant to be. On the positive, Musgrave drew his most targets in a game since Week 5, and Love set a career high for passing yards for the second week in a row. Musgrave caught just one pass when the Packers faced their next opponent -- the Lions -- in Week 4, but he also left that game in the second quarter with a concussion. Musgrave is hardly a must-start in fantasy leagues, but with Green Bay's passing offense trending upward and Musgrave drawing 14 targets over the last three games, he's at least worthy of consideration.