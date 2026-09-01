Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Tuesday that he's "really hopeful" Musgrave (neck) will be able to play at some point during the 2026 season, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Green Bay placed Musgrave on the PUP list Sunday, ensuring that he'll miss at least the first four contests of the campaign. Musgrave is far from a lock to be activated when first eligible to play Week 5, as he was unable to practice at any point in training camp or the preseason after injuring his neck during June minicamp. Perhaps in part due to Musgrave's hazy return timeline in addition to the thin depth behind top tight end Tucker Kraft (knee), the Packers signed veteran Jonnu Smith to a one-year deal last week to bolster the position group.