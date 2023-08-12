Musgrave was targeted three times and caught one passes for eight yards in Friday's 36-19 preseason victory over the Bengals.

Musgrave did not have a big night in the box score, but he could have had quarterback Jordan Love connected with him on a couple plays that had big yardage written all over them. Regardless of the results, the rookie second-rounder worked as Green Bay's starting tight end and was a factor in the passing game when Love was on the field. He is well past the knee injury that cut short his final collegiate season and is a player to consider in the later rounds of fantasy drafts.