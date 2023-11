Musgrave caught three of four targets for 51 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-3 win over the Rams.

Musgrave's day was highlighted by a well-designed, 20-yard touchdown, which not only marked Musgrave's first career score but also effectively sealed Green Bay's first victory since Week 3. With an impressive 25-yard catch Sunday as well, Musgrave turned in a quality overall display. He'll strive to keep his positive play going in Week 10 versus the Steelers.