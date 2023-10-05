Musgrave (concussion) practiced fully Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Musgrave made an early exit last Thursday against the Lions to be evaluated for a concussion and eventually was ruled out for the rest of that contest. The Packers held an unofficial practice Tuesday, when the rookie tight end was spotted taking part in drills. By logging a full session to begin Week 5 prep, Musgrave appears on the precipice of emerging from the protocol for head injuries, as Demovsky suggested earlier Thursday. Still, neither the team nor coach Matt LaFleur has confirmed as much.