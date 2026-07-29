Packers' Luke Musgrave: Injury severity being determined

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said Wednesday that Musgrave was placed on the active/PUP list due to a neck injury and that the team is working to diagnose whether the tight end is facing a long-term issue, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Gutekunst said that Green Bay's policy is to always be cautious with neck injuries. If Musgrave is able to return to the practice field in short order, he may be able to benefit from increased reps while Tucker Kraft (ACL), who is also on the active/PUP list, progresses in his own recovery. That said, Kraft still appears to have a chance to be on the field in Week 1, potentially relegating Musgrave to his usual depth role in any case. Musgrave appears to have sustained his neck injury during OTAs in June.