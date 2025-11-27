Packers' Luke Musgrave: Just one grab against Detroit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Musgrave caught his only target for a 23-yard reception in Thursday's 31-24 win over the Lions.
The third-year tight end continues to see a limited role in the Packers' passing attack, even with Tucker Kraft (knee) lost for the season. Musgrave has hauled in a single pass in three straight games, and in four contests since Kraft went down, he's managed just a 6-52-0 line on eight targets. He'll be little more than a dart throw for fantasy purposes in Week 14 against the Bears.
