Musgrave caught his only target for a 23-yard reception in Thursday's 31-24 win over the Lions.

The third-year tight end continues to see a limited role in the Packers' passing attack, even with Tucker Kraft (knee) lost for the season. Musgrave has hauled in a single pass in three straight games, and in four contests since Kraft went down, he's managed just a 6-52-0 line on eight targets. He'll be little more than a dart throw for fantasy purposes in Week 14 against the Bears.