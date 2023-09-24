Musgrave caught six of eight targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 18-17 win over the Saints.

Musgrave was Green Bay's lone source of offense for about three quarters, which ultimately saw him lead the team in receptions. Although his output could have been better had quarterback Jordan Love not missed him on a wide-open seam route during the first half, with 11 grabs on 15 targets thus far, Musgrave has quickly offered the Packers a quality option at tight end.