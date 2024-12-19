Musgrave (ankle) was limited at Thursday's practice, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Musgrave has been listed as limited on Packers injury reports since the team designated him for return from injured reserve last Wednesday. He's in the later stages of his recovery from ankle surgery that was performed in early October, and he may need to get back to full participation by Saturday in order to have a chance to be activated ahead of Monday's game against the Saints.