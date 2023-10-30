Musgrave was targeted three times and caught two passes for nine yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Vikings.

Musgrave shook off an ankle injury and played roughly three-fourths of the snaps in Sunday's contest -- his highest percentage since Week 3. However, he finished with a single digit in the yardage column for the second time in four appearances. Musgrave will have a chance to get going in Week 9 when the Packers take on a Rams team that ceded 39 targets and four scores to opposing tight ends over its last five games.