Musgrave was targeted three times and caught two passes for 25 yards in Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Falcons.

Musgrave was held in check, finishing with one fewer reception and half as many yards as he racked up in his Week 1 NFL debut. On the bright side, he was tied for third on the team in targets, and his snap percentage jumped from 75 percent to 88 percent. Without much depth behind him at tight end, expect Musgrave to remain busy.