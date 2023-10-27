Musgrave (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Minnesota, with head coach Matt LaFleur suggesting Friday that he's been impressed by the tight end's progress, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports. "He's one tough sucker now," LaFleur said. "I don't think too many guys would've been able to come back that quickly from what happened to him."

Fantasy managers should view the tight end as a game-time decision ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday, considering LaFleur's optimism didn't extend to making any predictions about the tight end's availability this Sunday. Fellow rookie Tucker Kraft played every snap on offense last week after Musgrave's departure early in the fourth quarter of a 19-17 loss to the Broncos, but that won't necessarily be the plan if the Packers are forced to play without their starting tight end again. Musgrave was in a walking boot earlier this week before returning to practice Friday as a limited participant, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.