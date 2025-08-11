Musgrave was targeted twice and caught one pass for one yard in Saturday's 30-10 exhibition loss to the Jets.

Musgrave and top tight end Tucker Kraft both started Saturday's preseason opener, but the former played only nine snaps and the latter 10 before calling it a night. Kraft will be Green Bay's top tight end following a stellar sophomore season, but Musgrave -- who also is entering his third season -- is the favorite to occupy the No. 2 spot on the depth chart.