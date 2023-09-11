Musgrave caught three of four targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Bears.

Musgrave finished second on the Packers in receiving yards, with his NFL debut highlighted by a 37-yard gain to begin the fourth quarter. On that play, though, Musgrave was all alone and missed out on an easy touchdown while stumbling to make a relatively routine catch. With a missed connection on another open deep shot earlier, Musgrave's starting tight-end role could lend itself to decent value over the course of his rookie season.