Musgrave (kidney) was a part of the Packers' rehab group Thursday, Kassidy Hill of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Musgrave joined the likes of non-participants Christian Watson (hamstring) and AJ Dillon (thumb), while his healthy teammates went outside for practice. The rookie second-round pick has been sidelined since he was hospitalized following the Packers' Week 11 win against the Chargers due to a lacerated kidney, which forced an IR stint. So far, Musgrave has missed three games as a result of the injury, meaning he technically could be available Week 16 at Carolina. Perhaps his ability to progress to rehab Thursday is a positive sign in that direction, but until Musgrave is healthy, Tucker Kraft will continue to serve as Green Bay's top tight end.