Musgrave (kidney) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate.

The Packers merely held a walkthrough, but Musgrave's listed activity level was reflected in his ability to take part in individual drills Wednesday, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. Musgrave thus logged his first on-field work since lacerating his kidney Week 11 against the Chargers. Whether or not he's able to play during the final two weeks of the regular season remains to be seen.