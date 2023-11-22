Musgrave is recovering from a lacerated kidney and won't be able to travel to Detroit for Thursday's game against the Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though he played through injury in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Chargers and finished with four catches for 28 yards on six targets, Musgrave was hospitalized a day later for further observation. While Musgrave was discharged from the hospital Tuesday and is now resting at home and being monitored, his injury has been deemed serious enough that he won't be cleared to fly with the Packers to Detroit. Head coach Matt LaFleur merely said Tuesday that Musgrave's injury was "pretty significant," but the Packers aren't expected to officially rule the tight end out for Week 12 until after Wednesday's practice. While Musgrave is unavailable for the Thanksgiving Day game, fellow rookie Tucker Kraft is expected to step in as Green Bay's starting tight end.