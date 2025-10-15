Musgrave caught one of his two targets for seven yards in Sunday's 27-18 win over the Bengals.

Musgrave had a quiet day Sunday as he continued to fill his role as Green Bay's No. 2 tight end behind starter Tucker Kraft. The 25-year-old Musgrave played just 21 of Green Bay's 61 offensive snaps in the contest, while Kraft played 56 snaps. Barring an injury to Kraft, Musgrave is not worthy of consideration for fantasy lineups. With that said, next up for the Packers is a road game against the Cardinals in Week 7.