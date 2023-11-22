Musgrave (abdomen) was discharged from a Green Bay area hospital Tuesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Musgrave seemingly emerged from Sunday's win versus the Chargers unscathed, having posted four catches (on six targets) for 28 yards on a 63 percent snap share. However, coach Matt LaFleur revealed Tuesday that Musgrave reported an abdominal injury Monday and subsequently spent time in the hospital, per Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The issue is "pretty significant," and LaFleur said, "We'll see," when asked if the rookie tight end will be placed on injured reserve. With Musgrave's status in question for Thursday's game at Detroit and Josiah Deguara (hip) not practicing this week, Tucker Kraft and, to a lesser extent, Ben Sims figure to have larger roles Week 12.